Franklin woman lifts spirits with balloons

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman in Franklin said she is trying to spread cheer wherever she goes. Camille Blinn runs a business called Glitter & Lightning Creative. The company focuses on event decor and balloon installations.

Blinn said she is just trying to help her neighbors have another reason to smile during this difficult time. She said with social distancing, there are no events. However, she still has plenty of balloons and now they are covering almost 20 homes in her neighborhood.

Blinn is doing this for free and said she simply emailed her neighbors and asked them what their favorite color is.

