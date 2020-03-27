Franklin Parks take precautions amid COVID-19

Franklin, Tenn. (WKRN) — Franklin parks are taking extra precautions to make sure people stay safe while enjoying the great outdoors.

With many people off work and school, combined with warmer weather, city officials say they’re seeing plenty of traffic at its parks. Although parks will remain open, the City of Franklin is limiting close contact at this time.

“Many families enjoy our City parks and they can still do that in wide-open spaces and keeping a physical distance of six feet from non-family members,” City Administrator Eric Stuckey said. “Some folks are continuing to gather in close-contact spaces like playgrounds, basketball courts, dog parks, skate parks, and batting cages. In order to protect everyone, we are closing those spaces until further notice.”

Thursday, batting cages and basketball courts were closed at Jim Warren Park and the batting cages at Liberty Park.

Starting Friday, playgrounds will be closed. The skate park at Jim Warren Park is also closed until further notice, along with dog parks at Harlinsdale Farm and Liberty Park. Dogs are still allowed in other areas of parks, as long as they are on a leash. Restrooms will remain open.

The city also reminds families to only congregate in groups of 10 or less.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.



The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.



High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

Tennessee Department of Health Confirmed Cases