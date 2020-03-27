1  of  35
Closings
Bedford County Schools Cannon County Schools Carroll County Schools Clarksville Christian School Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Clay County Schools Clinton County Schools Coffee County Schools Cumberland County KY Schools Davidson Academy Davidson County Metro Schools Dayspring Academy Dickson County Schools Fannie Battle Day Home Fayetteville City Schools Franklin County Schools Giles County Schools Humphreys County Schools Lebanon Special School District Macon County Schools Manchester City Schools Marshall County Schools Putnam County Schools Robertson County Schools Rochelle Center Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools Todd County Schools Tullahoma City Schools Warren County Schools Warren County TN Schools Williamson County Schools
coronavirus

Franklin Parks take precautions amid COVID-19

Coronavirus

Franklin, Tenn. (WKRN) — Franklin parks are taking extra precautions to make sure people stay safe while enjoying the great outdoors.  

With many people off work and school, combined with warmer weather, city officials say they’re seeing plenty of traffic at its parks. Although parks will remain open, the City of Franklin is limiting close contact at this time. 

“Many families enjoy our City parks and they can still do that in wide-open spaces and keeping a physical distance of six feet from non-family members,” City Administrator Eric Stuckey said. “Some folks are continuing to gather in close-contact spaces like playgrounds, basketball courts, dog parks, skate parks, and batting cages.  In order to protect everyone, we are closing those spaces until further notice.” 

Thursday, batting cages and basketball courts were closed at Jim Warren Park and the batting cages at Liberty Park.  

Starting Friday, playgrounds will be closed. The skate park at Jim Warren Park is also closed until further notice, along with dog parks at Harlinsdale Farm and Liberty Park. Dogs are still allowed in other areas of parks, as long as they are on a leash. Restrooms will remain open.  

The city also reminds families to only congregate in groups of 10 or less.  

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.

High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

Tennessee Department of Health Confirmed Cases

County# of Cases
Anderson3
Bedford1
Blount4
Bradley5
Campbell2
Carroll3
Cheatham7
Chester2
Claiborne2
Cocke1
Cumberland6
Davidson 203
DeKalb2
Dickson7
Dyer3
Fayette3
Franklin3
Gibson2
Greene8
Grundy1
Hamblen2
Hamilton28
Hardin 1
Hawkins1
Houston2
Jefferson4
Knox26
Lewis2
Lincoln1
Loudon6
Madison2
Marion2
Maury7
McMinn 3
Monroe2
Montgomery6
Overton1
Perry1
Putnam11
Roane1
Robertson20
Rutherford27
Scott1
Sevier3
Shelby147
Sullivan 4
Sumner43
Tipton8
Unicoi1
Washington9
White1
Williamson70
Wilson 13
Residents of other states/countries117
Pending112
Total Casesas of (3/26/20)957

