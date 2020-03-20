Franklin neighbors find creative way to celebrate child’s birthday amid coronavirus outbreak

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Franklin neighborhood found helped a young girl celebrate her ninth birthday while still practicing “social distancing.”

Jordan Burger told News 2 his daughter Ashleigh was bummed about not being able to celebrate her birthday in the traditional way because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a post on his Instagram page, Burger said “Coronavirus tried to steal away my little girl’s 9th birthday,” but instead they had a “surprise neighborhood birthday walkabout.”

As Ashleigh and her family walked around the neighborhood, there were happy birthday messages left on neighbors’ doors, windows and on sidewalks.

“She couldn’t stop smiling,” Burger said. “Sweetest neighbors ever.”