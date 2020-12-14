Franklin County Schools move to virtual learning

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Franklin County Schools announced all schools will move to virtual learning beginning Tuesday, December 15.

The district made the announcement on Facebook, saying it had seen a spike in cases Monday and the last few days had been hard on the school system.

“These last few days have been very difficult on our school system and I hope all will keep our teachers, staff, district personnel, and especially our students in your prayer,” Director of Schools Stanley Bean said on the district’s website.

Elementary school basketball has also ben canceled until after Christmas.

Parents can arrange to pick up meals by contacting the school’s cafeteria at (931) 967-7635.