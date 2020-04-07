Live Now
Franklin County High School choir creates video to spread love across Tennessee

WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Choir Director of Franklin County High School said students created a video to help inspire love in Middle Tennessee amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials said students from the FCHS Choir, Theatre Departments and Alumni performed their rendition of “What The World Needs Now” to spread love across not only their community, but all across Tennessee.

So far, the video has almost three thousand views on Facebook.

