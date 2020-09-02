Franklin County High School band season suspended

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Franklin County High School Director of Bands announced the Rebel Pride Band would suspend its season starting Wednesday.

According to a social media post, Director Chris Crumley said this decision came after a rising number of COVID-19 cases among band members.

The suspension is for both home and away band performances. All after school rehearsals have also been canceled.

Band classes are still allowed to meet. Percussion classes can still rehearse, but instrumental and guard classes cannot. Assignments will be made in person and through Google Classroom. Students can record videos of themselves and email them in for a grade.

