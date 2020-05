FORT CAMPBELL (WKRN) — On Friday, 18 Fort Campbell soldiers returned home after assisting in COVID-19 relief efforts in New Jersey.

Soldiers deployed more than two months ago and assisted with the COVID-19 response in 11 northeastern states. Soldiers were charged with moving supplies, equipment and personnel in critical areas.

These soldiers are now quarantined as a safety precaution. A welcome home ceremony is being planned for after their quarantine period.