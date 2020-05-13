Fort Campbell soldiers return home following COVID-19 deployment

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WKRN) — More than 200 soldiers are returning to Fort Campbell after deploying to New York City to help with COVID-19 relief efforts.

The 101st Airborne Division soldiers deployed more than a month ago to the Javits New York Medical Station where they helped care for COVID-19 patients. They helped with more than 1,000 patients in total.

The hospital commander where they served said while the hours were long and the workload was abundant, these soldiers met those challenges and delivered the best care possible.

Soldiers were redeployed to Fort Campbell Tuesday.