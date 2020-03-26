Breaking News
Fort Campbell Soldiers deploy in response to COVID-19

Coronavirus

FORT CAMPBELL (WKRN) — Fort Campbell soldiers in Kentucky are being deployed to assist with COVID-19 efforts in New York.  

The 531st Hospital Center is being deployed and will be able to offer a range of health care needs. 

The 3rd Brigade Combat Team is also focusing on pre-deployment readiness tasks. 

No one at Fort Campbell has tested positive for the virus at this time, but there are still more than 200 COVID-19 tests still pending. Precautions are being taken for soldiers, their families, and the surrounding community.  

