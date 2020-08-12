Fort Campbell High School cancels football, volleyball and soccer seasons for 2020

FORT CAMPBELL (WKRN) — There will be no football, volleyball or soccer fall sport seasons at Fort Campbell High School this year, according to a news release from school officials.

The high school made the announcement on Tuesday, stating the cancellations are due to COVID-19 concerns.

However, cross country and golf will be allowed to continue this year.

Fort Campbell and Fort Knox are the first two Kentucky prep programs to decide to cancel football, volleyball and soccer seasons for 2020.

The KHSAA Board of Control is set to meet on August 20 to discuss current plans to start practices again on August 24. They will also talk about beginning most fall sport seasons on September 7, with football taking place on September 11.

