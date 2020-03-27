Fort Campbell confirms second COVID-19 case

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WKRN) – A dependent of a military Retiree at Fort Campbell has tested positive for COVID-19. This comes one day after the post confirmed the first case for the virus at the installation.

The individual, who recently traveled to Europe, is currently isolated at home, located off the installation. The individual exhibited COVID-19 symptoms, but has not required hospitalization.

