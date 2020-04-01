Fort Campbell announces first confirmed COVID-19 positive case in service member

FORT CAMPBELL (WKRN) — A Fort Campbell soldier has tested positive for COVID-19, the first confirmed case of the virus in a service member there.

According to installation officials, the soldier who is assigned to a tenant unit is currently isolated at their off-post residence. The soldier has shown symptoms but has not required hospitalization.

Upon notification of the result, Fort Campbell officials and Blanchfield Army Community Hospital professionals “ensured the individual was medically cared for and immediately began conducting contact tracing to determine whether any others may have been exposed.”

Officials say that those individuals deemed at risk will be directly notified. Health professionals and leaders are coordinating closely with civilian authorities in the surround area to determine any potential risk of off-installation exposure.

“Fort Campbell officials are continually assessing the environment, and implementing all appropriate control measures to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, to include limiting staffing to mission essential personnel; modifying restaurant services to to-go posture; modifying dining facilities to grab-and-go posture; limiting childcare facilities to dependents of mission-essential personnel; and other safety and social distancing measures,” said installation officials in a release.

In addition, Fort Campbell is following direction of the Department of Defense and will no longer release or confirm aggregated numbers of positive cases on post “for operations security purposes.” Fort Campbell will reportedly still report positive cases to the Tennessee and Kentucky health departments and to the Department of Defense.

“The safety of our community is a top proirity, but this must be balanced with preserving readiness and maintaining OPSEC,” said installation officials.

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.



The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.



High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County # of Cases Anderson 10 Bedford 4 Benton 4 Bledsoe 2 Blount 28 Bradley 14 Campbell 4 Cannon 3 Carroll 5 Cheatham 11 Chester 3 Claiborne 2 Clay 1 Cocke 1 Coffee 1 Cumberland 14 Davidson 423 DeKalb 5 Dickson 18 Dyer 3 Fayette 14 Fentress 1 Franklin 7 Gibson 6 Giles 3 Grainger 3 Greene 15 Grundy 6 Hamblen 3 Hamilton 50 Hardeman 4 Hardin 2 Hawkins 5 Haywood 2 Henry 1 Hickman 1 Houston 1 Humphreys 2 Jefferson 6 Johnson 2 Knox 78 Lawrence 2 Lewis 2 Lincoln 2 Loudon 8 Macon 4 Madison 7 Marion 8 Marshall 1 Maury 17 McMinn 3 McNairy 1 Meigs 1 Monroe 5 Montgomery 27 Morgan 1 Obion 1 Overton 2 Perry 2 Putnam 31 Rhea 1 Roane 2 Robertson 35 Rutherford 86 Scott 3 Sequatchie 1 Sevier 9 Shelby 496 Smith 3 Sullivan 17 Sumner 201 Tipton 22 Trousdale 5 Unicoi 1 Union 1 Warren 1 Washington 21 Wayne 1 Weakley 1 White 2 Williamson 148 Wilson 45 Residents of other states/countries 243 Pending 442 Total Cases – as of (4/1/20) 2,683

