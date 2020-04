NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The coalition of 2,000 doctors, who sent a letter to Governor Bill Lee on March 20 recommending a mandatory stay-at-home order for Tennessee, has added former U.S. Senator Bill Frist to their petition.

The former Republican senator and surgeon made the announcement on a live video chat Thursday afternoon.

