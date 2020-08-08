Former Pleasant View Volunteer Fire Department Chief loses battle to COVID-19

PLEASANT VIEW, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Cheatham County community is mourning the loss of one of their own, according to the Pleasant View Volunteer Fire Department (PVVFD).

Officials said former Captain, James L. Parks lost his battle to COVID-19 on Friday night. Parks joined the department in 2004, and gave 15 years in full-time and volunteer positions.

His presence alone increased our capability and our character, as he was all in for the community and our membership. His passion and personality allowed him to rise through the ranks of the PVVFD, receiving promotions to Lieutenant and Captain during his tenure. Capt Parks was a trusted responder, trainer, mentor, and friend that always rose to the occasion, no matter what he was dealing with. His tough exterior was on display to get us through a tough call, but he was a teddy bear when his community or his firefighters needed his soft side. Pleasant View Volunteer Fire Department

Crews made a post on Facebook encouraging members of the community to comment with their most fond memory of Parks.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST )