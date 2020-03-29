Former Fire Captain dies after contracting COVID-19 in nursing home, city honors his memory

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officials said the former Fire Chief of Gallatin died after contracting COVID-19 in a nursing home.

The mayor said Homer Barr was a well-loved community member and firefighter. Now, the city is remembering his years of service. Barr served the community from 1978 until 2004.

The mayor said Assistant Chief Robert Richie worked with Captain Barr and has fond memories of him.

“Captain Barr was my officer when I began my career in 1993. One thing that always stood out with him was he was always concerned about his firefighters’ safety, and I’m grateful to him for that.” Assistant Chief, Robert Richie

Mayor Paige Brown extended condolences to family and friends of Barr, releasing the following statement:

“Captain Barr is spoken of with such high regard. It is obvious that he was loved and that he was a wonderful influence on many fire fighters. I am so very sorry for the family.” Gallatin Mayor, Paige Brown

Captain Homer Barr was a resident of the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation & Healing.