Ford Ice Center set to reopen in mid-June

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Ford Ice Center announced plans to reopen in mid-June after being shut down for nearly two-and-a-half months.

People returning to the ice can expect several changes. Everyone inside the center will need to wear face coverings, including coaches. The center also announced there will be more time between programs to allow for cleaning. Participants under 18-yeard-old will only be able to have one guardian with them. All other participants cannot have guests at this time.

Participants will need to sign new forms before getting back on the ice. Ford Ice Center said those will be sent out via email.