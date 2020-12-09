For those with COVID-19 antibodies, is the vaccine safe to get?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — We are days away from potentially having an approved vaccine to fight COVID-19. But many are asking, is it safe for me to take?

There were concerns especially for those with COVID-19 antibodies. People previously infected with the virus were not included in Pfizer’s clinical trials for its vaccine.

But according to doctors, that’s not because the vaccine is unsafe for people with antibodies.

“There was an effort to exclude those individuals from the study because it would be a confounding factor. You would not know if the antibodies you were measuring were from infection or from the vaccine, you’d just given the person,” Meharry Medical College President Dr. James Hildreth said.

Hildreth, who will sit on the FDA board Thursday to vote on Pfizer’s vaccine, said everyone should still get immunized when it’s their turn.

Dr. Robert Carnahan with Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s Vaccine Center said having too many antibodies is not harmful.

“Our bodies are set up to do this, we have a pretty good system for regulating all of that. Getting more antibodies in general is not going to be negative,” Carnahan said.

While the vaccine does not come with zero risk or potential side effects, Carnahan said further immunity can only boost your safety.

“It’s not teaching your body to do anything, it’s just giving you the solution, just like any drug would do,” Carnahan said.

If the FDA board of 15 medical professionals approves Pfizer’s version of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, distribution could begin as early as next week.