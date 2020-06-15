Football practices suspended after player tests positive for COVID-19

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Maury County Public Schools are suspending all football practices after a player tested positive yesterday.

On Saturday, a parent reported a Columbia High School football player had come in contact with someone who had COVID-19. He was then tested and got positive results back Sunday night.

Practices are now called off until after July 5th. This will allow a 14-day quarantine period for players.

All students and staff who were in direct contact with this player have been notified.

All players and staff will have to take a COVID-19 test before returning to practice.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)