Food boxes available for music industry workers impacted by pandemic in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — People in the music industry who were out of work due to COVID-19, can get boxes of food for free in Nashville Saturday.

The charity Musicians Mission of Mercy is based in North Carolina. They’re in Nashville partnering with the CMA and Music Health Alliance, among several other organizations.

Volunteers from the music industry also helped pack the boxes filled with food.

“The volunteer days have been so beautiful because it’s been a who’s who in the music industry helping each other out. If they didn’t need food, they would take boxes to crew members that maybe their families could use it to help them save money on buying groceries and be able to pay their rent,” said mission specialist Catherine Steele.

They have enough boxes of food for almost a thousand people who work in the music industry and have been affected by the pandemic.

“The music industry that’s been out of work since COVID-19 hit back in February and March, their benefits have run out so when we had the call to come here, we were happy to do so,” Steele said. “I also wanted to add a huge thank you to Music Cares for financial support for out of work musicians.”

She said CMA and The Music Health alliance provided vouchers for use at the Nashville Farmers Market through December 31. They will be bringing food monthly with 60 thousand pounds next month. Operation Blessing was their food partner who sent the tractor-trailers.

The food giveaway will be at Soundcheck Rehearsal Studio at 740 Cowan St. from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Click HERE to learn more about the group’s efforts.

