Food banks struggle to keep up amid COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Food banks are struggling to keep food on the shelves and volunteers on hand amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Little Pantry That Could in North Nashville helps hundreds of families in need a week, with a number of essential services from groceries to a place to shower.

“This place is really a godsend to everybody,” Robby James who relies on the pantry for services told News 2.

However, keeping the doors open to the pantry is a daily struggle for executive director Stacy Downey.

“This is very hard. We just gotta figure out a way to do more somehow,” she explained.

Downey said it’s hard to keep food on the shelves as dozens of people keep showing up at the pantry front doors, hungry.

“I probably get 60 to 70 phone calls a day from new people who need to come and get some help, so we are just kind of bracing for impact every single week.”

Nearly 300 families lined up last Saturday for groceries and the need just keeps rising.

“People call me every day and say they have nothing in their house to eat, nothing to feed their kids so it’s a lot of new people. People are saying they’ve never had to go to a food bank, they’ve never asked for help and now they are having to,” said Downey.

While the demand is up, she says donations are down.

“We rely on donations, private donors. We’ve had less, but we don’t want to ask.”

She will, however, ask for volunteers.

“Yeah that’s a drastic change. We need about 30 volunteers to make a Saturday run.”

Only 3 or 4 volunteers have shown up some weeks. Without them, The Little Pantry That Could, really can’t.

They have taken a number of steps to sanitize the pantry and provide volunteers with gloves.

