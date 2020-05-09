Flower business gets much needed business boost during Mother’s Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mother’s Day is a special time to celebrate the special women in our lives.

“If you want to warm your heart you just read some of the cards people have been giving us,” said Emma’s Flowers and Gifts owner Rebecca Tidman as she discussed the letters being sent with the flower arangements she was putting together. “You are the greatest mom ever, we love you so much. I couldn’t have asked for a better mother.”

During a time when smiles can be hard to find, with many people wearing masks, Tidmans staff finds time to laugh and take note of all the calls they have been receiving lately.

“The phone has been ringing off the hook,” said one of the employees as she laughed with excitement.

COVID-19 left some of her employees out of work and demand has been down as fewer people have been ordering flowers.

“You have to kind of guess, how busy you are going to be because what you do need the growers wanted to know a month ago,” said Tidman.

So far she has guessed right, but has had to scale back on some of her orders.

“If you are able to substitute here and there or just be a little bit flexible we are going to be able to meet your needs,” said Tidman.

Tidman says she is thankful her business did not have to close and now she is focused on making sure all the mothers out there have a great day.

“It has been a weird and odd, but the people who really needed things delivered we have been able to do it,” said Tidman.

