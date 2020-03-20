Florida Georgia Line helps employees of FGL House

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The band members of Florida Georgia Line are giving each of their 117 employees of FGL House in Nashville $1,000 amid COVID-19.

The bar is among hundreds that have had to shut their doors following the pandemic, leaving thousands without jobs,

The band members said on Instagram that they were inspired by Dierks Bentley who did the same gesture for employees at his bar Whiskey Row.

“We very, very, vividly remember what it’s like to be in the service industry; to be a server, to be a bartender and to rely on tips to pay the bills. So we know everybody’s probably stressed out during this time so we really hope that we can help you guys out and we’re so grateful for everybody that helps make our restaurant run, every single person, bar-backs, waiters, waitresses, bartenders, everybody,” they said in the video on Instagram.

Country singer John Rich vowed Tuesday to take care of his employees at Redneck Riviera. Rich said he will be paying his employees a base average of their income and challenged other bar owners on Broadway to do the same.

