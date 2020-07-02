Six new cases of COVID-19 reported from Gallatin nursing home

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Gallatin nursing home where hundreds of patients and staff contracted COVID-19 and at least 25 people have died has five new cases of COVID-19.

According to a spokesperson for the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing, five staff members are currently quarantined at home after testing positive for COVID-19, though they were asymptomatic. One patient who tested positive for COVID-19 was reportedly positive upon admission to the home.

Dawn Cochran, the administrator for the facility, tells News 2 that there have been 56 patient recoveries to date and these positive cases were a result of “facility-wide testing efforts this week.”

“The safety and well-being of our residents and staff continues to be our top priority, and we will continue to take the appropriate measures in coordination with local and state health officials, as well as the CDC, to ensure the health and safety for those under our care at the Gallatin Center. We are committed to keeping you updated as well as to keeping our lines of communication open,” said Cochran.

