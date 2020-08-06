Fisk University student tests positive for COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Fisk University officials have identified a student who has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement released Wednesday, University President Dr. Kevin Rome Sr. said that the university has a response plan and has begun to implement it.

“Among many things, the plan calls for providing the student instructions, beginning the contact tracing process, contacting the Metropolitan Health Department and following their guidance, making whatever student moves are necessary, and scheduling cleaning,” said Dr. Rome, “We will do all of this swiftly and carefully as we understand this is something that can evoke fear. Additionally, it is imperative to maintain the privacy of all impacted students.”

Dr. Rome said that the university’s greatest concern “is the health and wellness of all of our students, faculty, and staff” and is advising everyone to follow all CDC guidelines.

