First responders can’t always practice coronavirus protocols when saving lives

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — While the world tries to socially distance itself from one another and exercise safe coronavirus protocols by limiting gatherings in tight spaces, that is not always possible, especially if you are a first responder.

Monday morning around 8:15, Cheatham County 911 received a call that a man had overdosed.

Cheatham County first responders quickly respond to the house.

All the men on this call were concerned with saving a life, but thanks to the coronavirus, they also have to be mindful of protecting their own.

When the first responders arrived, they found a cluttered, unsanitary room and an unresponsive man on the floor.

Thoughts of the coronavirus may have crossed their minds, but saving the man before them took precedence.

“Every day. Every time we walk in there. That’s the risk we have to take. We are the first responders, and we are the lifesavers,” said Cheatham County Sheriff Mike Breedlove.

Within moments, crews disregarded all coronavirus protocols of social distancing and not touching or breathing on one another or staying clear of possibly unsanitary conditions. Instead, the medical crews hovered over the victim, pumping furiously on his chest trying to bring him back to life.

Mike Breedlove says in times of life-saving; social distancing and limiting people to a confined space to avoid the coronavirus is not realistic.

“It’s a balancing act. It’s their purpose for being there. They are all trained to save that life at the peril of their own. It’s all about saving a life. That is where our training kicks in and we are not going to stop. We are going in regardless of the risk,” said Breedlove.

During the rescue, the men take as many precautions as possible. They are wearing gloves, and some of the men greet each other with an elbow bump.

When told that the coronavirus has not killed anyone in Tennessee, but the opioid epidemic continues to kill every day, Breedlove says this:

“Now we are battling two fronts. We are protecting people from this impending epidemic and we are still battling this epidemic we’ve battled for the last 2 or 3 years,” said Breedlove, “So now we have to be extra cautious in these crime scenes. We have family members there, and we are still close quarters and still jumping in there to save lives, it adds another layer of stress.”

The man passed away.

