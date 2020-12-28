First Montgomery County officials receive Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

Ten first responders and public safety employees in Montgomery County received their first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Monday.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Ten first responders and public safety employees in Montgomery County received their first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Monday.

The county received its first shipment of the vaccine last week. The first doses went to county employees and City of Clarksville employees. Nurses from the Montgomery County Health Department administered the vaccine at the Emergency Operations Center.

“I appreciate that these employees stepped forward to take the vaccine and I am thankful for the work they do each day to keep our community healthy and safe,” Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett said. “This is the first of many steps we need to take in order to get to the other side of this pandemic.”

The 10 employees were selected based on the list predetermined “high-risk” criteria established by the Tennessee Department of Health.

Clarksville Fire Rescue Captain Mark Chandler was the first in line to receive the vaccine.

“I’m honored to be a part of this. It’s great to see Montgomery County taking care of the people who take care of Montgomery County,” Captain Chandler said.

Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said although the vaccines will help protect the community against the virus, it’s far from the only step the county needs to take to combat the virus.

“While it is extremely important that we take these steps to offer greater protection for our most exposed populations, we must keep in mind that we all need to mask up, social distance and avoid gathering to minimize the spread of this virus,” Mayor Pitts said.