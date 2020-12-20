First Lady Maria Lee tests positive for COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – First Lady Maria Lee has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from Tennessee Governor Bill Lee.

“Maria began exhibiting mild symptoms of COVID-19 and it was confirmed this afternoon that she has tested positive. I am feeling well with no symptoms and have tested negative for COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution, I will be quarantining at the Governor’s Residence and still plan to address Tennesseans about the COVID-19 surge tomorrow at 7 p.m. CDT,” Governor Lee said in a statement.

The governor will deliver a statewide address to Tennesseans regarding the surge in COVID-19 cases Sunday at 7 p.m. You can see the address on News 2 both on air and online.