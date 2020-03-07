First coronavirus deaths reported on East Coast

FLORIDA (WKRN/WFLA/AP) – Florida is now reporting two residents have died from COVID-19.

According to the Florida Health Department, the deceased individuals are a patient from Santa Rosa County and a person in their 70s who previously tested positive for coronavirus in Lee County. Both had recently traveled internationally.

The DOT also reporting two new presumptive positive cases out of Broward County. The cases involve a 65-year-old man and a 75-year-old man.

As of Friday night, the state is monitoring 1,010 people. In addition to the two deaths, the state says there are six positive cases of coronavirus.

The U.S. military’s European Command also reporting an American sailor has tested positive for the coronavirus, the first U.S. service member in Europe to be infected. EUCOM said in an email Saturday that the sailor was stationed in Naples, Italy, but gave no other details about the person.

The governor of Italy’s Lazio region is the latest official to test positive for the coronavirus in the country.

In Iran, 21 more people have died, raising the country’s death toll to 145. More than 1,000 infections were also confirmed, bringing the country’s total to 5,823 cases.

The state-run IRNA news agency is reporting that a newly elected lawmaker from Tehran has died after contracting the coronavirus. The lawmaker, 55-year-old Fatemeh Rahabar, was recently elected to serve in the incoming parliament that begins work in May. Earlier this week, an Iranian lawmaker told state television that 23 member of the current parliament had the coronavirus.

South Korea is the hardest hit country after China. The country reporting 448 new cases Saturday for a total of 7,041. South Korea also raising its death toll to 48.



