Fireworks sales booming with COVID-19 show cancellations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Every Fourth of July and the week leading up to it, Pyro Works puts on about 60 fireworks shows in and around Nashville.

However, this year about half of the shows are canceled due to COVID-19, which has business booming at local fireworks stands.

“It’s unlike anything I’ve seen in 33 years of selling fireworks,” said Jody McDowell, owner of Bad Boys Fireworks in Portland.

“We’re just having family, few friends over, 30-35 of us I guess, we got a couple hundred acres wide open area, gonna have some fun,” White House resident Todd Winters told News 2 after his city’s fireworks show was canceled.

“We deal with about four or five different distributors, every one of them that we call for popular products that are always the biggest sellers, can’t find them anywhere within hundreds of miles of here, can’t get them. Distributors are saying the same thing, they’ve never seen anything like the supply and demand this year and they can’t keep up with any of it,” explained McDowell.

“You’ve had the quarantine and the lockdowns going on, so people are starving for something to do,” he added.

While some shows like Murfreesboro’s show can be seen from a special drive-in setup.

“Letting people congregate via vehicle at a safe socially-distanced setting,” said Pyro Works Crew Chief Drew Dedo.

Chances are you’ll be able to see 2020’s show from your own backyard.

