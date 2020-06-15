FiftyForward’s ‘Beep and Greet’ gives Middle Tenn. seniors reason to smile

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Ms. Michelle Thomas is on a mission. “All I had to do was coast down the road,” she joked.
Nothing, not even her dialysis appointment, could keep her from seeing her friends.
“I think it’s important to let people know that they’re special to you while they’re still living.”
It’s been four long months since she’s visited the staff at FiftyForward in Bordeaux, a senior center which has been closed since mid-March. So Monday in a “Beep and Greet” staff reminded their members, they may be safer at home, but that doesn’t mean they’re alone.
“We’re saying hello, how much we miss them, how much we can’t wait to see them again and giving out some food, some goodies bags,” said Sallie Hussey, CEO of FiftyForward.
The facility has kept seniors connected through virtual programming. But, it’s not a perfect substitute for the joy that comes in a gathering.
“I really do miss it,” said Earline Mallory, “I’m not doing anything but going from the kitchen to the den.”
Which is exactly why on Monday, while 6 feet apart, they came together. ”It feels great,” said Robert Bakes.
They celebrated life and the people who make it worth living.
“We can’t really walk up and give each other big hugs that we would have,” Thomas said. “But you know, I’m hoping that the rest of the people at FiftyForward know that they are special to me.”
FiftyForward will hold these Beep and Greet events throughout June at all of their facilities in Middle Tennessee.
