FiftyForward’s ‘Beep and Greet’ gives Middle Tenn. seniors reason to smile

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Ms. Michelle Thomas is on a mission. “All I had to do was coast down the road,” she joked.

Nothing, not even her dialysis appointment, could keep her from seeing her friends.​

“I think it’s important to let people know that they’re special to you while they’re still living.”

​

It’s been four long months since she’s visited the staff at FiftyForward in Bordeaux, a senior center which has been closed since mid-March. So Monday in a “Beep and Greet”​ staff reminded their members, they may be safer at home, but that doesn’t mean they’re alone. ​

​

“We’re saying hello, how much we miss them, how much we can’t wait to see them again and giving out some food, some goodies bags,” said Sallie Hussey, CEO of FiftyForward. ​

​

The facility has kept seniors connected through virtual programming.​ But, it’s not a perfect substitute for the joy that comes in a gathering.​

“I really do miss it,” said Earline Mallory, “I’m not doing anything but going from the kitchen to the den.”​

Which is exactly why on Monday, while 6 feet apart, they came together.​ ​”It feels great,” said Robert Bakes.

They celebrated life and the people who make it worth living. ​

“We can’t really walk up and give each other big hugs that we would have,” Thomas said. “But you know, I’m hoping that​ the rest of the people at FiftyForward know that they are special to me.” ​

​

FiftyForward will hold these Beep and Greet events throughout June at all of their facilities in Middle Tennessee.

