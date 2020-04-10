Feds in Memphis concerned about coronavirus supply gouging

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The top federal prosecutor in West Tennessee has asked hospital leaders to tell authorities about cases of hoarding or price gouging of medical supplies used in the coronavirus fight.

Memphis-based U.S. Attorney D. Michael Dunavant said in a news release Thursday that his office is focusing on “the deterrence, investigation, and prosecution of wrongdoing related to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

His letter to hospital leaders and executives lists several types of supplies labeled by the federal government as scarce that could be the subject of price gouging and hoarding. They include masks, respirators, ventilators, and materials used to disinfect and sterilize.

Dunavant’s office also is keeping an eye out for fake treatments, tests and vaccines, the letter said.

“In this time of critical shortage, we are asking for your assistance in identifying individuals and companies that may have acquired vital medical supplies in excess of what they would reasonably use, or for the purpose of charging exorbitant prices,” Dunavant said.

Dunavant said he has started a federal COVID-19 task force in the district.

For the vast majority of people who have the coronavirus, symptoms clear up in several weeks without requiring hospitalization, but the consequences can be life-threatening for older people and those with existing health problems.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County # of Cases Anderson 11 Bedford 14 Benton 4 Bledsoe 3 Blount 44 Bradley 28 Campbell 9 Cannon 7 Carroll 10 Carter 3 Cheatham 15 Chester 6 Claiborne 2 Clay 2 Cocke 3 Coffee 10 Cumberland 34 Davidson 1,004 Decatur 1 DeKalb 7 Dickson 28 Dyer 14 Fayette 25 Fentress 2 Franklin 17 Gibson 16 Giles 3 Grainger 3 Greene 22 Grundy 17 Hamblen 4 Hamilton 98 Hardeman 6 Hardin 2 Hawkins 21 Haywood 9 Henderson 2 Henry 6 Hickman 2 Houston 2 Humphreys 4 Jackson 5 Jefferson 12 Johnson 2 Knox 157 Lauderdale 7 Lawrence 11 Lewis 2 Lincoln 7 Loudon 15 Macon 18 Madison 47 Marion 22 Marshall 9 Maury 31 McMinn 3 McNairy 9 Meigs 3 Monroe 7 Montgomery 79 Morgan 5 Obion 4 Overton 5 Perry 3 Polk 3 Putnam 82 Roane 5 Robertson 70 Rutherford 203 Scott 5 Sequatchie 1 Sevier 21 Shelby 1,006 Smith 5 Stewart 2 Sullivan 34 Sumner 389 Tipton 39 Trousdale 14 Unicoi 2 Union 1 Warren 3 Washington 32 Wayne 2 Weakley 5 White 3 Williamson 288 Wilson 123 Residents of other states/countries 275 Pending 38 Total Cases – as of (4/9/20) 4,634

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee