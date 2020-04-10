Live Now
WATCH: Good Morning Nashville
1  of  18
Closings
Bedford County Schools Carroll County Schools Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Coffee County Schools Davidson County Metro Schools Dickson County Schools Humphreys County Schools Manchester City Schools Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools Todd County Schools WeGo Bus WeGo Regional Bus WeGo Star Williamson County Schools
coronavirus

Feds in Memphis concerned about coronavirus supply gouging

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:
COVID-19 in Tennessee

WKRN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The top federal prosecutor in West Tennessee has asked hospital leaders to tell authorities about cases of hoarding or price gouging of medical supplies used in the coronavirus fight.

Memphis-based U.S. Attorney D. Michael Dunavant said in a news release Thursday that his office is focusing on “the deterrence, investigation, and prosecution of wrongdoing related to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

His letter to hospital leaders and executives lists several types of supplies labeled by the federal government as scarce that could be the subject of price gouging and hoarding. They include masks, respirators, ventilators, and materials used to disinfect and sterilize.

Dunavant’s office also is keeping an eye out for fake treatments, tests and vaccines, the letter said.

“In this time of critical shortage, we are asking for your assistance in identifying individuals and companies that may have acquired vital medical supplies in excess of what they would reasonably use, or for the purpose of charging exorbitant prices,” Dunavant said.

Dunavant said he has started a federal COVID-19 task force in the district.

For the vast majority of people who have the coronavirus, symptoms clear up in several weeks without requiring hospitalization, but the consequences can be life-threatening for older people and those with existing health problems.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County# of Cases
Anderson11
Bedford14
Benton4
Bledsoe3
Blount44
Bradley28
Campbell9
Cannon7
Carroll10
Carter3
Cheatham15
Chester6
Claiborne2
Clay2
Cocke3
Coffee10
Cumberland34
Davidson 1,004
Decatur1
DeKalb7
Dickson28
Dyer14
Fayette25
Fentress2
Franklin17
Gibson16
Giles3
Grainger3
Greene22
Grundy17
Hamblen4
Hamilton98
Hardeman6
Hardin 2
Hawkins21
Haywood9
Henderson2
Henry6
Hickman2
Houston2
Humphreys4
Jackson5
Jefferson12
Johnson2
Knox157
Lauderdale7
Lawrence11
Lewis2
Lincoln7
Loudon15
Macon18
Madison47
Marion22
Marshall9
Maury31
McMinn 3
McNairy9
Meigs3
Monroe7
Montgomery79
Morgan5
Obion4
Overton5
Perry3
Polk3
Putnam82
Roane5
Robertson70
Rutherford203
Scott5
Sequatchie1
Sevier21
Shelby1,006
Smith5
Stewart2
Sullivan 34
Sumner389
Tipton39
Trousdale14
Unicoi2
Union1
Warren3
Washington32
Wayne2
Weakley5
White3
Williamson288
Wilson 123
Residents of other states/countries275
Pending38
Total Casesas of (4/9/20)4,634

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County# of Deaths
Anderson1
Blount3
Davidson13
Franklin1
Greene1
Hamblen1
Hamilton10
Hawkins1
Haywood1
Knox3
Macon1
Marion1
Marshall1
Montgomery2
Obion1
Rutherford6
Shelby20
Sullivan1
Sumner20
Trousdale1
Williamson3
Wilson1
Out of State1
Total Deaths (as of 4/9/20)94

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories