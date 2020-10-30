Federal Extended Benefits program ends Nov. 7

In this photo illustration, a person files an application for unemployment benefits on April 16, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The United States Department of Labor (USDOL) has told the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD) the Extended Benefits program will end on Saturday, November 7.

According to a release, Tennessee crossed the threshold of economic recovery that caused the ending of the program on October 10. USDOL uses a state’s unemployment metrics in order to determine when its EB program benefits will start and end.

Extended Benefits is the second extended unemployment program offered by the federal government to people who exhaust their benefits with the state program, followed by the additional 13 weeks of benefits offered by the CARES Act program.

Former Extended Benefits claimants can reapply to determine their eligibility to receive benefits through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program. PUA is part of the CARES Act and runs through December 26.

Tennessee had nearly 3,000 claimants complete their certification for the Extended Benefits program during the week ending on October 24. Claimants will complete two more certifications for the weeks ending on October 31 and November 7.

Jobs4TN.gov integrates Tennessee’s unemployment system with its workforce development system to help with the process of finding work for Tennesseans. The website’s database currently displays over 237,000 job openings and offers help with resume writing, job interview techniques and other skills that help people find work and land jobs.

Anyone who wants one-on-one help can work with career specialists at Tennessee’s more than 80 America Job Centers. Career specialists can help provide customized job searches, information on any virtual job fairs, Reemployment Services and Eligibility Assessment (RESEA) appointments and help with determining if job training assistance is available.

Tennessee offers these services free of charge to the job seeker.