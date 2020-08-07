Federal court denies the release of COVID-19 vulnerable inmates in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Friday, a federal judge denied the emergency release of Shelby County inmates at high risk of catching COVID-19.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee filed a federal class-action lawsuit on behalf of medically vulnerable inmates. The lawsuit claims those inmates are at high risk of severe injury or death and should be released.

A court-appointed inspection of the jail which found its COVID-19 response was inadequate to protect vulnerable inmates. The court’s decision said these problems could be fixed and noted the jail has already taken several steps to correct some of the health risks.

