FDA, Medical experts still warn against using Hydroxychloroquine outside hospital setting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — By now, you have probably heard about the drug Hydroxychloroquine.

“It is used most commonly for inflammatory conditions caused by autoimmune syndromes like rheumatoid arthritis or lupus,” said Pratish Patel, a clinical pharmacist specialist with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The question many people have about the drug is can it help someone who is fighting COVID-19.

President Trump has been a proponent of the drug, discussing it on many occasions and stating recently that he is using it as a preventative measure.

“I had a two week regimen of Hydroxychloroquine and I have taken it I think just about two weeks I think it is another day and I am still here,” said President Trump.

The FDA and many medical professionals have warned against taking the drug though as there are still many unknowns and risks.

“Even though there may be some perceived benefits we want to make sure that those benefits are real and we take those into context of the potential risks,” said Patel.

Some of the risks from taking the drug include heart problems, vision disturbances and liver disorders, even death.

In a recent study published by “The Lancet” medical journal it found that seriously ill COVID-19 patients who were treated with Hydroxychloroquine were more likely to die or develop dangerous heart issues.

Clinical trials are still underway, but so far there has been no approval by the FDA.

“Until we know the results of those studies it is not prudent to take Hydroxychloroquine and it is not recommended,” said Patel.

