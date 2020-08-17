FDA flags accuracy problem with widely used coronavirus test

FILE – In this Aug. 2, 2018, file photo, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) building is visible behind FDA logos at a bus stop on the agency’s campus in Silver Spring, Md. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has for the first time approved a video game for treating attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in children. The FDA said Monday, June 15, 2020, the game built by Boston-based Akili Interactive Labs can improve attention function. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Food and Drug Administration is warning about problems with a widely used test for coronavirus that can lead to false results.

The regulators flagged the issues to doctors and lab technicians working with a popular test from Thermo Fisher. The warning comes nearly a month after health officials in Connecticut warned that the test had delivered false positive results to at least 90 people tested for the virus.

The FDA said Monday that lab technicians working with the test must follow updated instructions and use new software provided by Thermo Fisher to ensure accurate results.

© 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE