FDA allows use of over-the-counter home test for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Food and Drug Administration building is shown Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 in Silver Spring, Md. A U.S. government advisory panel convened on Thursday to decide whether to endorse mass use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to help conquer the outbreak that has killed close to 300,000 Americans. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON (AP) – A home test for COVID-19 will soon be on U.S. store shelves. U.S. officials on Tuesday cleared the first device that consumers can buy without a prescription to test themselves entirely at home. Regulators granted use for a similar test last month, but it requires a doctor’s prescription. The plastic test kit from Australian manufacturer Ellume allows users to swab themselves and develop the results at home. The test connects to a digital app to help users interpret the results.

Ellume says it will have 3 million tests available next month

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories