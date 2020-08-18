Fans, leaders react to no spectators at Nissan Stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s hard to imagine an empty stadium come game days, but that’s what Nissan Stadium will look like come the home opener in September.

Mayor John Cooper announced Tuesday that no spectators will be allowed at Nissan Stadium in Nashville though at least September, including for Nashville SC and Tennessee Titans games.

The news disappointing, but understandable to Titans fans we spoke to who say it won’t stop them from rooting on our home team.

“Titan up! Titan up all day, everyday,” Titans super fan Chilly Pepper boasted.

“Chilly Pepper” has earned his spot in the Tennessee Titans Hall of Fans.

“I’m in Cholula, Mexico right now and I go to every game. I go to home games away games I go to like 14 games a year,” he explained.

He follows the Titans where ever they may go all the way from Mexico and often with his 4-year-old “Little Pepper” in hand.

“Right now I got like 16 games fully booked, hotel and flights and everything.”

However, with fans not allowed at Nissan Stadium through at least September, Chilly Pepper is looking at refunds and hopes the move is just temporary.

“Oh yeah it broke my heart. Going to Titans Games is a big part of my life. It’s my hobby, it’s my passion, it’s what I do so yeah it’s sad. I’m thankful that at least we are going to have a season right yeah but it hurts, it hurts football should be played with fans,” he explained.

It’s not just Titans fans that won’t be inside the stadium, the announcement also impacting three Nashville SC games for now.

Scott Ramsey, president of the Nashville Sports Council said they’re making contingency plans for every event and are ready to get the ball rolling.

“I think everybody is getting worn out running the hypothetical models and we are getting ready to kind of roll into it and see how we can learn from each other and put on a great event market Nashville well and also safely,” he said.

Ramsey who also served as president of the Music City Bowl says plans are changing weekly for the bowl game that’s scheduled for late December. He said it’s too early to know if fans will be allowed to attend.

“Right now we are certainly on the pause button and I think we are all ready to get started with it and you know hopefully with a the Titans will may have… for a game or 2 and we can start kind of adding some fans back into some stadiums and get on the Road to recovery,” said Ramsey.

Butch Spyridon, President and CEO of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp released the following statement to News 2:

“Like the majority of sports fans in our city, we want and need sports to come back and include spectators when it is safe! I can only hope that this motivates Nashvillians to do everything in their power to help slow this virus to the point that we can safely watch our teams in person. It`s going to take all of us doing our respective part.”

