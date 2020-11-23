Family of Vanderbilt basketball great mourns loss of three loved ones to COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The family of standout Vanderbilt basketball player Terry Compton is mourning the loss of three family members to COVID-19.

Compton was the latest to pass away Sunday night at 67-years-old.

“COVID can and does, ‘cause our family knows, has sad endings,” Terry’s brother Billy Compton told News 2.

The family has gone from planning one funeral to another and yet another.

“We are grieving through one and kind of morphing through the other one,” the Pastor explained.

COVID-19 has taken it’s toll on Compton’s family.

“We got through with my moms funeral on Saturday then last night Terry passed away.”

Just last Tuesday, Billy was beside his 94-year-old mother Margaret Compton when she took her last breath.

“My mom was a godly woman, everybody will tell you that. Matter of fact before she died they had to pry the bible out of her hand,” he said.

The bible serving as the cornerstone for the Compton family. Sunday night Billy was there yet again, this time as his brother Terry took his last breath.

“I whispered in his ear last night, I said Terry you beat me at everything. I said, I’m supposed to go first I’m the oldest and you even beat me at this point of going to heaven.”

Terry leaves a great legacy behind at Vanderbilt University, as a standout basketball player but to many he was just an all around great guy.

“That’s what I’ll remember… the person,” Billy teared up.

The family is leaning on faith as they look to tomorrow.

“It’s going to be a reunion. My dad has been waiting 41 years to greet his son again,” he said knowing that his mom will be right beside him.

Terry’s wife Theresa has also been battling COVID-19. Her mother also passed away from the disease just a few weeks ago.

The family says they know that they’re not alone and hope that sharing their story will encourage others to wear a mask.