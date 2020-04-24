Family members share concern after COVID-19 cases confirmed at Nashville nursing home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — This morning Metro Nashville’s coronavirus task force confirmed that 17 COVID-19 cases had been confirmed at the Trevecca Center for Rehabilitation and Healing.

As a result, contract tracing began and approximately 300 people were also tested for COVID-19.

Lawrence Young told News 2 that his mother has been a resident of the facility for the past four years. He said he learned of the 17 cases while watching the news on Thursday morning.

“It was just devastating.” he said.

Young said that he and his family have been told his mom is doing okay, but they don’t know whether or not she’s been tested for COVID-19.

Young added, “that’s what we’re trying to find out, we’ve called.”

He continued saying, outbreaks at other nursing homes have caused his family to worry, “I’m not sure what the whole outcome of this is going to be in the next week or so.” he said.

His mother has pre-existing conditions and the last time they saw her was over a month ago.

Young said, “We didn’t think this could possibly be the last time we could’ve possibly seen her, and that’s devastating right there.”

He shared that he and his family are praying for his mom’s safety and transparency.

“You know, people worry.”

A spokesperson for the Trevecca Center for Rehabilitation and Healing told News 2 that all visitation to the center was restricted beginning on March 11.

News 2 inquired about whether or not patients have been transported from the facility and to where – we were told that details would be provided on Friday.

A full statement from the Center administrator can be found here.