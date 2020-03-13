Fake online coronavirus map infects computers with malware

(WFXR) — A website is circulating the internet that pretends to be a live map from Johns Hopkins University tracking coronavirus cases around the world, but experts say it is actually infecting computers with malware.

According to the Health Sector Cybersecurity Coordination Center (HC3) at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the website delivers a program known as the AZORult trojan, which can steal sensitive information from users. Experts say the malware is likely being spread through infected email attachments, malicious online advertisements, and unintentional navigation during simple internet searches for a coronavirus map.

HC3 says that cybersecurity researchers analyzed a sample of the malware deployed by “corona-virus-map.com” and it came back with anti-virus detection of 76 percent and an extremely malicious threat score of 100/100.

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.



The Health Department asks the community to consider carefully the implications of holding meetings or events involving large numbers of people, especially if the group is likely to include high-risk individuals. All medically fragile citizens should avoid crowds and take other actions to protect their health.



High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

