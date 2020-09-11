Fairview High School cancels football game, will move to remote learning through Sept. 15

FAIRVIEW, Tenn. (WKRN) – Fairview High School announced that Friday’s game with Waverly Central High School has been cancelled.

The school will also move to remote learning on Monday and Tuesday of next week.

The changes are due to a high number of COVID-19 cases at the school.

The campus will be closed for all weekend events. A note from the school states the closure will allow for cleaning and appropriate contact tracing by the Health Department to take place.

School officials will reevaluate the situation Tuesday.

