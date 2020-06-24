Fairgrounds Nashville will remain closed to indoor events through July

Breaking News
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Fairgrounds Nashville has decided that it will not reopen for indoor events through the month of July. This comes as Mayor John Cooper announced that the cirty will enter Phase 3 on Monday.

According to the fairgrounds in a statement, the updated guidance that includes “maximum event attendance or crowd size of 250 people” means that events such as the July Flea Market and other expo events scheduled for the month of July cannot be held.

“We understand that things will have to run differently once we reopen and our staff is working on those new procedures. While we are encouraged that Nashville has advanced to another stage in its reopening plan, we remain vigilant out of concern for the health and safety of our guests and staff,” said Laura Womack, executive director for The Fairgrounds Nashville.

Other event changes will be posted on the Fairgrounds website.

