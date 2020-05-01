Fairgrounds Nashville remains closed to events through May

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Fairgrounds Nashville will remain closed to events through the month of May, officials with the fairgrounds announced Friday.

“As always, our first concern is for the health and safety of our employees, vendors, and visitors. We are as eager as anyone to once again hold events and look forward to fully reopening Fairgrounds facilities when we get the green light from local and state officials to host large groups,” said Laura Womack, Fairgrounds executive director.

The May Flea Market and other events scheduled for May at the Fairgrounds will not be held. The fairgrounds staff will continue, however, to support the homeless shelter for as long as it is needed.

