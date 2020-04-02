Fairgrounds Nashville cancels upcoming events amid COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn.(WKRN) – Officials with Fairgrounds Nashville announced Thursday all events scheduled for April, including the Nashville Flea Market, have been canceled due to the vigilance over the spread of the coronavirus known as COVID-19.

Director of Fairgrounds Nashville, Laura Womack, said the decision comes after much thought and complying with Governor Bill Lee’s “Safer-at-home” order.

“Due to COVID-19, we are complying with Metro’s ‘safer at home’ order as well as with best practices from the Centers for Disease Control,” Womack said.

Womack said Fairgrounds staff is also contacting other event promoters to discuss options for rescheduling.

Flea market vendors will have the opportunity to roll reservations over from March and April to the next month the flea market will be held.

Here’s a list of events that are cenceled:

Perennial Plant Society Sale, April 4 ppsmtn.org

Sysco, April 15

Exotic Pet Show, April 18-19 nashvilleexoticpet.com

Expo Fiesta and Events International, April 19

Nashville Flea Market, April 24-26 nashvilleflea.com

(Next show scheduled for Oct. 3-4)

New Breed Grappling Games newbreedbjj.com

Wodie Fest Fitness wodiefest.com/about

Pink Bridal Seminar thepinkbride.com/shows/nashville/#premium-listings

Events that have been postponed include:

Vintage Market Days July 2-4

Music City Showdown musiccityshowdown.net July 31-August 1

Dixie Children’s ShowAugust 14-16

Speedway Media Day (Date to be announced)

Nashville Speedway Season Opener (Date to be announced)

ARCA Race at Nashville Speedway (Date to be announced)

Nashville Rollergirls April 11 & April 18 nashvillerollerderby.com (Date to be announced)

Herb Society of Nashville Plant Sale herbsocietynashville.org (Dates to be announced)

Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway Season Opener nashvillefairgroundsspeedway.racing

(Date to be announced)

VegFest nashvillevegfest.com (Postponed to November, date to be announced)

Porter Flea www.porterflea.com (Date to be announced)

PHR Media Event (Date to be announced)

