Face coverings recommended, but Trump says he won’t wear one

President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Washington, as Vice President Mike Pence listens. Trump’s diverging viewpoints on the coronavirus and China have generated finger-pointing by both Beijing and Washington, and that is further destabilizing a critical relationship between countries with the world’s two largest economies and militaries. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has announced new federal guidelines recommending that Americans wear face coverings when in public.

The president immediately said he had no intention of following that advice himself. He says, “I’m choosing not to do it.”

The guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encourage people, especially in areas hit hard by the spread of the coronavirus, to use rudimentary coverings like T-shirts, bandannas and non-medical masks to cover their faces while outdoors.

The new guidance raises concern that it could cause a sudden run on masks if Americans turn to private industry to meet the expected surge in demand.

