Experts urge people to answer the call from contact tracers as COVID-19 cases rise

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Contact tracers have easily become a vital job, reaching out to people after they have tested positive for COVID-19, looking into where and who may have passed on the virus.

“If it’s a genuine exposure, then they need to quarantine themselves for a period of time so that they don’t get sick and infect other people also,” explained Doctor William Schaffner, an Infectious Disease expert with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Dr. Schaffner says contact tracers have one of the hardest tasks that can easily become harder when the people they are trying to contact don’t answer the phone.

“Leave a message, no one answers, leave a message, no one answers, no one responds. So, the biggest hurdle and the greatest help we could get is when we’re calling, pick up the phone and we need to get that information to you, and get information from you,” said Brian Todd with the Metro Health Department.

Todd says the department increased the number of contact tracers as the number of positive cases rose in the Metro area, but doctors worry another surge could happen if people aren’t responsible.

“I think we are well into that second surge, because cases are accruing around us in the state and around the country in a very serious way,” said Dr. Schaffner.

Dr. Schaffner says contact tracers are vital to slowing down the spread of COVID-19. The biggest worry now is that quarantining for two weeks is causing people not to respond to their phone calls. Doctors are hopeful new guidelines coming from the CDC show a promising change in response.

“There is good news, the CDC now has guidelines so you can shorten that quarantine period with appropriate testing, and so we have looked forward to that for some time,” explained Dr. Schaffner.

Instead of quarantining for 14 days after being in contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19, that time has been shortened to 10 days if you are not experiencing symptoms and seven days if you test negative after being in close contact.

The Metro Health Department says they use a team of investigators that are contacting people that test positive within 48 hours of receiving their results.

“We need to get that information, who you were in close contact with, possibly who was in your household, how long ago were you with other individuals, and then to be able to get information about those individuals so that if they haven’t been tested, we’re able to reach out to them,” explained Todd.