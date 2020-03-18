Expecting mothers, healthcare providers and caregivers take COVID-19 precautions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The CDC has reported that they still don’t know all the risks COVID-19 might post to pregnant women, that uncertainty is causing expecting mothers and those who care for them, to take precautions.

News 2 spoke to a mother-to-be, Lindsey Applegate who was recently tested for COVID-19.

“Just out of nowhere I was short of breath. I had to run back to my room and sit down and I was like, ‘I can’t breathe right now,'” said Applegate.

Applegate’s results returned negative for the virus but she said she still has concerns.

“I don’t know how easy it would be to spread to a baby, but it’s terrifying,” Applegate said.

Healthcare providers and caregivers seek to mitigate risks

The CDC is advising pregnant women to take the same precautions as the general public – including frequent handwashing and social isolation.

Spokespersons for Vanderbilt Medical Center and St. Thomas Midtown Hospital both shared with News 2 that women will only be allowed one visitor inside their delivery rooms.

Tanya Grabbe, owner of Tennessee Family Doulas, said her classes which are typically in-person and hands-on are now being offered online via Zoom and Facetime.

“It’s just so important for us that they stay safe and so that’s why we’ve chosen to move to this virtual support as opposed to the in-person.”

Women’s Obstetrics and Gynecology is also trying to decrease in-person contact. On Instagram, the medical facility posted that only high-risk patients will be seen in the office.

