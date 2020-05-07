Exercise your imagination with Theater in Place!

Nashville, TN (WKRN) — A new project from artists and performers all over the country is allowing you to stretch your imagination! This new project is called Theater in Place, and, no surprise, its goal is to bring you the joy of theater at home!

Through the Theater in Place website, you can explore fairy-tale locations like wonderland, meeting kooky characters along the way. There are puzzles, videos, and plenty of interactive activities, all in the setting of classic stories.

Jason Buzi, the founder of Theater in Place, who told News 2, as soon as he saw local actors out of work, and kids out of school, funding the initiative just made sense! Further, he was excited to make Theater in Place an experience, rather than just something else to watch on the internet.

“This is, sort of, a real theatrical production, but it’s two ways,” Buzi told News 2. “So, you’re gonna get to see a skit, but you’re also going to be asked to submit an art piece, or solve a puzzle or a riddle.”

Currently, theater in place has their Alice in Wonderland story line up, but the project will soon be following it up with Sherlock Holmes, Peter Pan, King Arthur, and more!

