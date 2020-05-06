Executive Order No. 33 allows close contact businesses to reopen Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Wednesday, May 6, close-contact businesses will be allowed to reopen in 89 of Tennessee’s 95 counties.

Metropolitan areas across the state are excluded from the list since they have their own health departments and set of reopening guidelines.

RELATED: Governor releases new Close Contact Business Guidelines for reopening amid coronavirus

Businesses allowed to reopen Wednesday include tattoo shops, tanning salons, spas, barber shops and hair salons.

Gov. Bill Lee signed an executive order on Tuesday that updated a previous order.

Executive Order No. 33 amends order 30 stating all close contacts employers and businesses are expected to operate in accordance with guidelines issued by the state. The list of guidelines encourages employees and customers to wear face masks, prohibits the use of waiting areas and more.

New #COVID19 Bulletin:



– Unified-Command Strategic Partnerships

– Touchless Thermometers

– Small Group Recreation & EO No. 33

– Expanded Testing Efforts Exceed 23,000

– Dental Procedures Resume

– Small and Rural Hospital Grants



Read more: https://t.co/MUrhODzgjo pic.twitter.com/bxvd1TS99y — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) May 5, 2020

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)