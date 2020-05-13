New breathing machine designed by Nashville doctor to combat COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn.(WKRN) – Dr. Bolanle Asiyanbola remembers the moment she heard the news COVID-19 ravaged Italy.

​

“I put myself in the position of those doctors making decisions on who lives and who dies,” Asiyanbola recalls.

​

Decisions, she says, no one should be forced to make, “It just occurred to me that there are so many things in this world that we can’t change, but having a ventilator shouldn’t be one of them.”

​

From more than 5,000 miles away Dr. Asiyanbola, a surgeon and professor at Meharry Medical College, got to work. ​

​

“I felt like I could make a ventilator, so that’s what I did,” she said with a smile.

Dr. Asiyanbola called on her colleagues at Tennessee State University and an outside vendor for their input. ​

“The thinking was, firstly, make it fully automated. ​I got an engineer and we built the first version together,” said Asiyanbola.​

​

​Relying on her more than 20 years in medicine, she critiqued her work.​ “I wasn’t satisfied. For it to be really useful, to deliver ventilation to patients, it needs more functions. So, we started on version two.”

​

From there, Dr. Asiyanbola perfected a novel breathing machine prototype that could be used in disaster situations to ventilate a patient. ​Her goal is to have the invention approved, and to market, as quickly as possible.

If another surge of COVID-19 does happen, Dr. Asiyanbolah wants the world ready without the need to share resources.

“In the case where we’re thinking about transporting ventilator from city to city and country. ​That first of all expose, the people transporting to the risk of infection or transmission and also takes up logistical resources. ​This might help to fill the gap.”​

​

And, she hopes, saves lives in the process.

